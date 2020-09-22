Enough with the restrictions — Michael Kumm

WAUSA — On March 16 as a nation, we were asked to take strong steps to slow the spread the novel coronavirus — 15 days to slow the spread. Months later, we are still under Directed Health Measures, put in place by our government. Is that justified?
In the first days, the disease was an unknown in regard to its full impact on public health but the same cannot be said now. One of the most concerning unknowns was how deadly the virus would be, who was at greatest risk? Everyone? Young and old alike? As we didn’t know health measures were taken to close the nation to all but the most essential members of the workforce, the end result being an unprecedented economic downturn, as well as a massive abrogation of individual liberties that in many situations violated the most fundamental constitutional rights. Our elected officials said these measures were necessary due to the seriousness of the disease.
In the ensuing months we have learned much. Primarily, the disease is not an issue for the vast majority of the population, in particular the young. Treatments for COVID-19 have also greatly improved as our medical community has made great strides in treatment and has greatly reduced the mortality rate and the need for hospital capacity. As of today, the contraction of the coronavirus represents a threat on par with the seasonal flu for most of the population.
Despite these advances, we continue to be under a Directed Health Measure by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The people of Nebraska have not been given any clear direction regarding specifically what the criteria is for the end of the DHM. Uncertainty from government is the most crippling thing that can be done to a populace. How can we plan and move forward with our lives under an open-ended declaration, with no end in sight, restricting our liberties?
The impact on our schools is the most concerning, currently the health departments through contact tracing can impose a quarantine order on any individual deemed to be in contact with a positive case. The result, every student in the state is under the ominous specter of quarantine that can jeopardize the things they hold most dear.
We know the young have little to fear as the virus has very rarely been an issue with the exception of those with underlying health conditions.
With each passing day we see deaths and positive cases diminish as the virus has largely made its way through the nation. It was recently noted that there have been over 37,000 positive cases among returning college students but NO hospitalizations. Hasn’t the time come to apply common sense to our health recommendations?
I will not dismiss the loss of life that has occurred. They represent family members and loved ones from all walks of life and they will all be missed, but the time has come to remove the quarantine protocols and mask recommendations for general society and focus stringent directives on elder care facilities and hospitals only. Our children and adults have a right to live without fear of a call from the health department. This is a massive disruption to our education system and our lives.
COVID-19 is here and it’s going to stay. Emergency declarations are by definition temporary actions. Nebraska citizens demand to know what criteria have to be met to end the DHM. We the people must vocalize our opinion by contacting the governor and our local health departments. We are adults and it’s time to end the nanny state intrusion in our rights and respect us as free citizens.
MICHAEL KUMM