Enough is enough — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — On Feb. 21, Sen. John McCollister trotted out a weapons confiscation plan for Nebraskans. They always call it gun control, but in reality it is people control (LB816).
The French Monarchy confiscated any type of gun in 1795, plus swords. Why? Because they feared revolution.
Lenin in 1920 confiscated weapons in Russia so they could eliminate any dissent, and if there was any, they were persecuted or sent to Gulag.
Hitler confiscated weapons in Germany right after he declared himself dictator, and Mussolini in Italy and on and on.
The attack on Pearl Harbor was engineered by Admiral Yamamoto because he feared the populace in America mainland having numerous weapons. Hirohito wanted him to attack the mainland.
The people who populate the air with their anti-gun legislation will keep their weapons to protect themselves because of their superior intelligence. Sen. Dianne Feinstein packs heat, but opposes the lower echelon of society having anything to protect themselves with.
Joseph Stalin kept a weapon and shot a member of his family because he conjured up the theory that that person intended to overthrow him. Enough.
ROLLIN TUTTLE