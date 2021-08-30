NORFOLK — Quite obvious that it is no longer a theory of conspiracy, but in fact a very real and present danger to take America down.

Former President Obama and now President Biden and the Democrats are aiding and abetting the enemy. Obama giving Iran $150 million, allowing Benghazi to burn to save Hillary Clinton from her emails and who knows what else they were covering up? Biden ... most likely a puppet for Obama, continues the takeover of America by his Muslim brotherhood to give them BILLIONS in weapons, killing American soldiers and citizens.

So much more could be said. They are creating chaos. Who of our elected officials will stand up and say — NO MORE!?

DIANE DICKIE

Tags

In other news

Preventing suicides — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”

Wage increase sought — Michelle Johnson

LINCOLN — The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in th…

Remember the patriots — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — The White House occupant and how many senators and representatives were installed with a crooked election? As a result, our country is being run like a Communist country. Right out of the chute, Nancy Pelosi and her Communist helpers and some RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) had an…

Seeking answers — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — As I drove back into Norfolk from Omaha the other night around 11 p.m. on Highway 275, I again was assaulted by extremely bright lights facing straight south into traffic from the old rest area east of town. We are not talking just about high beams from the normal lights of a car b…

A chance to serve — The Rev. Caleb Lind

NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?

Midge Hedrick — Don’t dump ducks

NORFOLK — Before you buy some cute little ducks for your pond or for a summer pet project for your kids, think twice about what you’ll do with them for the winter.