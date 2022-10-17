Enough already — Dave Rumsey

NORFOLK — We just received a large property tax increase, water, sewer and garbage increases. Some of this I can call inflation. But NOT another $100 million!

The police increase is essential but could be arranged for without combining it with other things to make such a drastic increase.

The streets should be budgeted for. And we could have made improvements in streets had we not wasted the money replacing a good bridge, making a busy four-lane street into two lanes for looks, and dumping tons and tons of expensive rocks in a smelly muddy creek.

Park improvements could be done in a gradual time again with funds that have gone to wasteful spending such as seldom used sidewalks to nowhere.

The extravagant indoor water facility is not essential. It is in a residential area with no parking!

Asking the taxpayers during this time of economic issues and inflation to pay more is wrong.

DAVE RUMSEY

