NORFOLK — Thanks for a column by Michael Reagan that should be forwarded to all newspapers around our USA. Everyone should be required to study and learn our past history both good and bad. Respect our history, not destroy it.

A faithful reader,

STEVE STUECKRATH

Tags

In other news

Slow down on country roads — Cheryl Riege

PAGE — Speeding on country roads is threatening the lives of our children as well as the lives of domestic animals. What is our recourse to protect our children and ensure the safety of the animals that live on the farm? Speeding past a farm in excess of 25 mph is as dangerous as driving ove…

No TIF for casino — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I applaud the letter by over 100 citizens to ask the Norfolk City Council to deny TIF to 75 acres for a race track built by Ho-Chunk gaming. In no way am I against their casino or the track as I welcome the chance to get property tax relief that we have all been looking for and the…

More on ballot harvesting — Pat Meierhenry

LINCOLN — In reference to the editorial on ballot harvesting (July 15), the reason Trump was ahead when you went to bed is he made such a fuss about voting in person. His supporters did just that, and those votes were counted right away.

Supports the health education standards — Kristine Kinzie

WAYNE — As parents we want our children’s education to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to make decisions that will forever impact their lives. Age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education is a critical part of that equation.

Wasted water — Loretta Harralson

NORFOLK — I drive by 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue most days around 4:30 a.m. and noticed that the school there has been watering their lawn (and sidewalk and parking lot) most every day.

Denying communion — Gene Borgmann

MADISON — The Daily News has recently printed several articles concerning President Joe Biden, his wife and others who, perhaps, should be denied communion in the Catholic Church!