Enjoyed letters — Norma Fry

EWING — I loved the recent letter from the Houston reader. His “tongue in check” description of some of our so-called “leader” was so descriptive and so true.
His rebuttal to the Connecticut reader a few weeks ago was spot on. Could be Connecticut people don’t consume milk or eat hamburgers.
Climate change is another favorite subject of mine, but since we all know God has been and always will be “in charge,” I won’t worry about it one iota. Instead I’ll go outside and plant some flowers.
NORMA FRY