NORFOLK — These are hard and trying times for us all right now. The pandemic has disrupted all our lives.
With hurricanes and flooding, wild fires and their smoke, the election campaigns with all the bashing and negativity, everyone is on edge.
As my wife, Ann, and I were driving home from town the other night in the very early evening, the sun was close to setting but still bright. As we drove along Highway 35, we were mesmerized by the different colors of the trees. Some were bright yellows, especially where the sun was hitting them at the top. Other colors were lighter or even dull yellow but still looked nice. There were orange trees and bushes. There were red ones with hints of green. Some were already brown and of course, some were still green.
At any rate, Mother Nature was expressing herself with a palette or beautiful, mixed colors. I encourage everyone of you to get out there now and observe the beauty she has to offer. She doesn’t always treat us well, but I think she is offering up some sort of an apology to get us back to her good side.
Her colors can be soothing, healing and sure to bring a smile. Point them out to your children while going down the road. Ask them what they think of them. You might be surprised as to their answers and see their bright smiles.
So, go for a drive. Go for a walk. There are several hiking trails around right now to do these things on. Take your camera, but let your eyes take the snapshots to enter your minds. They will last forever and you can use them anytime.
Soon, the autumn winds and a killing frost will take this away. So, get out there now and do it. Do it in the next week or two. As Larry the Cable Guy says, “Git-r-done.”
JIM BAHM