NORFOLK — Please join me in supporting and voting for Mike Flood on Nov. 8.

Mike has a proven conservative record and yet can also work across the aisle to get things done.

He will do what’s right for Nebraska and America.

His opponent would vote to re-elect Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and many of her extreme liberal bills.

Turnout is critical. Please get out and vote!

JOHN M. DINKEL

