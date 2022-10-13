...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...
* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.
* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&