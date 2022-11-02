Endorsement given — Colleen Paden

STANTON — I was pleased to see that Sue Fuchtman is a candidate for the NPPD Board. As the former mayor of the City of Stanton, I worked with former Mayor Sue on a number of issues. What impressed me about Sue was her willingness to work with other area cities to make sure that they were able to thrive, as well as her hometown of Norfolk. She realized that our small communities play a vital part in the success of Norfolk.
While in office, Sue hosted monthly meetings with other area mayors in order for us to pass along ideas that may have been valuable to each of our communities. Making connections with other nearby cities was important to Sue.
As mayor, she made sure that we were equipped with the tools necessary when emergencies hit our communities. Several years ago, when Stanton had a water emergency, she was one of the first to call and offer a solution to help.
Sue makes decisions based on the facts and what she feels will help the citizens of Norfolk, along with the surrounding communities. Sue is a good listener and educates herself on every topic that is presented to her. While weighing both sides of an issue, she makes her educated decision for the betterment of the people she represents.
If elected, Sue will fight for our Nebraska communities. She will weigh the opinions of all but not be influenced by outside special interest groups.
Nebraska is the only 100% public power state in the country. This is the main reason why we can keep our electric rates low. Sue will fight to ensure we have reliable and affordable electricity for many years to come.
Sue Fuchtman is a proven leader! I encourage everyone to vote for Sue Fuchtman for NPPD Board on Nov. 8.
COLLEEN PADEN
Former mayor of Stanton