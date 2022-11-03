NORFOLK — I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Sue Fuchtman, who is running for the Nebraska Public Power District board, for a long time. Sue has impressed me when she was mayor of Norfolk with her business sense, problem-solving ability and background as someone who has created jobs here in Nebraska. Sue’s agenda is to do what’s right and what’s best for NPPD and Nebraska’s energy future.

I’ve represented Subdivision 10 for the last six years and I know how important it is that we elect NPPD board members who always will support the mission of providing Nebraskans with the most reliable and affordable electricity.

We’ve been spoiled in Nebraska with nationally low electric rates and the ability to turn the lights on without thinking twice about it. But to keep electricity reliable and affordable, we need Sue Fuchtman’s proven leadership on the NPPD board.

Sue Fuchtman is running for the NPPD board for the right reasons, to keep electricity costs low, support economic growth, invest in jobs in Nebraska and promote our quality of life.

Join me Nov. 8 in voting for Sue Fuchtman, in my personal opinion Sue Fuchtman is the right and only choice for NPPD’s board of directors.

The opinion expressed here is my own personal opinion and and does not necessarily reflect the opinions or any action of the NPPD Board Of Directors or that of NPPD Corporate.

BILL JOHNSON

NPPD Board Member Subdivision 10

