Endless supply of resources for daily — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — The Bible often compares bread to the word of God and oil to the Holy Spirit. These are our resources for daily life, and they will never be depleted. You can have all of the Spirit power you need and all the Word of God you can devour.

These resources bring contentment and peace in life. Friends may fail us, money may run low; health may give way; circumstances may change. But we have a perpetual supply of grace as infinite as God’s own character as we walk in the Spirit and feed on the Word.

God’s resources are as never ending as the life He gives us through Christ our Lord. You will never need more than He can supply; and what He supplies, both materially and spiritually will always be enough.

Fill your mind daily with the Word of God in order that your life become an imitation of His.

Take up your cross and follow me, I heard my master say. Accept the pardon for your sins that Jesus Christ gave his life for, and live with Him forever in the up and coming family, Kingdom of God.

ELSIE LIEWER

