End discrimination — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON — Michelle Obama is angry about the recent Supreme Court decision that (finally) eliminates (or hopes to) RACE from being a factor in college admissions.
It is no small irony that she (Michelle) and her hubby (Barack) are both beneficiaries of “affirmative” action. Michelle attended undergraduate school at Princeton and got her law degree from Harvard. She came from nothing, accumulated a mediocre academic vitae, and wants us to believe that her entrance into Princeton and Harvard are both due to her “merit.” Yet, she feels (in the back of her mind) as if others may believe she gained entrance as a result of her skin color; rather than merit. Hmmm. What could possibly give her that idea?
Her husband (who also came from nothing) found himself (eventually) at Columbia University from which he entered Harvard. Hmmmm. What a coincidence. Two Black people gained entrance into two of the most “respected” Ivy League schools based solely on MERIT? What a concept. MERIT.
Any thinking person recognizes there was something more at play here than merit. These two nobodies made their way up the “chain” mostly as a result of one thing: skin color. So, it is little wonder Michelle is “outraged” at the recent Supreme Court decision that moves this country back toward sanity.
Imagine your child with his/her ACT score of 36 or SAT score of 1,600 being denied entrance to his/her college of choice based on his/her skin color (although colleges know enough not to tacitly admit this). Imagine he/she was pushed aside in favor of a student whose score(s) were 25 or 1,200. The obvious question is; “why?” SOCTUS answered this question. Resoundingly. Read (for example) Justice Thomas’ opinion. Truth will set you free.
In effect, the Supreme Court’s decision finally calls it for what it is (was?); DISCRIMINATION.
The very thing minorities have been seeking for decades (end of discrimination) finally comes to fruition. And the former first lady has the gall to decry the decision. But no surprise. After all, she and her husband both benefited from discrimination.
Little wonder she laments its demise. Do as I say, not as I do.
RANDY ROTHCHILD