PIERCE — As nurse I have an ethical obligation to help people achieve good health. I encourage making decisions about getting the COVID-19 vaccines not based on social media, opinion, political affiliation or mainstream media. Please base your decisions on getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines based on science and facts.
As a nurse I have also learned that it is important to change decisions based on new and additional information. Much untrue and false information about the COVID-19 vaccines is circulating in various media.
There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines will cause women of childbearing age or young girls to be become sterile. There is no evidence that the mRNA vaccines are sneaky way to alter your DNA. The COVID-19 vaccines are not a way to put a “chip” in your body for monitoring.
The mRNA vaccine technology has been around a long time, 15 years or more. More than a 100 million USA people have received one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines with few side effects. If aspirin was to be requested for approval by Federal Drug Administration (FDA) today it might be denied due to known side effects. One of the COVID-19 vaccines has achieved FDA approval and most likely the other two vaccines will get FDA approval soon.
I encourage all adults to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines to maintain your good health, your families, friends, neighbors and community. Please do your part in defeating this deadly and dangerous virus by getting vaccinated.
JOHN KROLL