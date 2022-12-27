NORFOLK — I want to give some praise to our local dance studio, Paulyns, for the delightful presentation of “The Nutcracker” this year.

My daughter and I have loved this ballet since the first time we watched Mikhail Baryshnikov and Gelsey Kirkland on television many years ago and have tried to make it an annual tradition for the two of us.

In my opinion, no performance has been any more enchanting than this one! The sets were breathtaking, the costumes so beautiful, and the dancers all did excellently!

With that said, let me thank the parents of all the dancers for the time, effort and hordes of money they have invested. You were well-rewarded by this performance of such a beloved ballet.

This made our Christmas one to remember!

MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL

