Election ‘shenanigans’ — Gary Ralston

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”

“Come on, man,” anyone with half a thimble full of brains knows what’s going on. If all these politicians are so convinced everything was honest and above board, you shouldn’t fear doing a thorough investigation.

We had a ridiculous, expensive, time-consuming investigation by the lunatic liberals accusing President Trump of colluding with the Russians, and it was proven to be a complete farce, but you all supported it.

Do an honest investigation of the election and determine if our election was flawed or legitimate. If you are convinced you are right, you should encourage and support an investigation.

The cost of the investigation could be deducted from salaries of House of Representatives and Senators. They don’t deserve to be paid for doing nothing — like they have the past four years.

GARY RALSTON

Anesthetists thanked — Laura Fraynd

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.

Disagrees with columnist — Warren Reime

NORFOLK — I read the Opinion page of the Norfolk Daily News daily. Not that I expect to agree with what I read, but to be informed of varied opinions on topics that I care deeply about. Your columnists “On the Right” often cause me to shake my head, but I know where they are and likely where…

Ultimate purpose — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Faith is not about perfection, but direction. When we make it all the way to heaven, we’ll be perfected and glorified. Until then we press upward, trusting God at every level.

Keep pushing for highway expansion — Dirk Petersen

NORFOLK — I commend the Norfolk Daily News for publishing the area mayors’ signed letter spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning calling for action by our state senators to complete the Highway 275 project as well as the article in the Jan. 12 edition titled “No end in sight for Highway 2…

‘Great Reset’ is coming — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I just got off the phone to the Nebraska Republican headquarters. I informed them they were wasting their time calling us. I told them Congressman Adrian Smith was the only Republican who has a spine.