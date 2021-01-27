Election ‘shenanigans’ — Gary Ralston

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”
“Come on, man,” anyone with half a thimble full of brains knows what’s going on. If all these politicians are so convinced everything was honest and above board, you shouldn’t fear doing a thorough investigation.
We had a ridiculous, expensive, time-consuming investigation by the lunatic liberals accusing President Trump of colluding with the Russians, and it was proven to be a complete farce, but you all supported it.
Do an honest investigation of the election and determine if our election was flawed or legitimate. If you are convinced you are right, you should encourage and support an investigation.
The cost of the investigation could be deducted from salaries of House of Representatives and Senators. They don’t deserve to be paid for doing nothing — like they have the past four years.
GARY RALSTON