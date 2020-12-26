Election results don’t add up — Terry and Gloria Spence

STANTON — Something is drastically wrong here. Every time Donald Trump rallied, he would get thousands in the arena and thousands more beating down the door waiting to get in. On the other side, when the radicals let Joe Biden out of his basement where he spent most of the campaign hiding, he would rally 30-100 people if he was lucky.
Former President Obama stumped for Biden to 25 cars in a parking lot. The burning questions are how did Biden win 290 electoral votes and how did he win in those states which seemed to have a terrible time with honesty in counting their popular votes which are the enablers of the electoral votes? I am talking about the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada in particular. Trump contested the validity of the election in each of these states but the courts weren’t convinced, turning a blind eye in each case.
Sean Hannity of Fox News showed videos of poll workers in Georgia who announced that they were “quitting the count for the night” and they would “see you back here in the morning.” Then four poll workers stayed and brought in suitcases of additional ballots, working frantically, counting those ballots for an additional two hours. Where did these ballots that they couldn’t count in front of observers, come from?
In another instance reported by Fox, the gas was shut off at a polling place and it was freezing cold the next morning in the building that housed numerous voting machines, which require room temperature to function correctly.
In yet another instance, faulty software was used to computer count votes that were allegedly meant for Trump but instead were counted for Biden. One woman said she opened up a box of ballots in which all of the marks were identical. What are the odds of that happening?
Tucker Carlson of Fox News reported that some whistle blowers who were interviewed said they showed up at the polls only to be told that mail-in ballots or absentee ballots had already been filed in their names.
Republican observers in these states said they had to stand as much as 100 feet away from the counting while Democrat observers could stand 6 feet away. At some polls, the windows were covered. Some Republican observers were given binoculars but complained that at 100 feet away, they didn’t help.
Others said they were threatened if they tried to get closer, and 79% or more of Republicans think the election was rigged. It appears it is a situation of Republicans against the world in a country full of fat cats like George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg; Big Tech giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snap Chat, etc. censored the right while promoting information from the left.
Trump garnered more votes than any Republican candidate in U.S. history, even more than he received in the victory over Clinton in 2016. And 8.9% of Democrats, as reported by Tucker Carlson, say they would have changed their vote from Biden to Trump if they had known about the Hunter Biden scandal, which of course was ignored by the mainstream media. Joe Biden says he knew nothing of his son’s financial affairs but Hunter’s former business partner exposed Joe as a liar.
Tony Bobulinski said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that he talked directly to Joe Biden and to Joe’s brother, Jim Biden, about Hunter’s involvement in Ukraine, China and elsewhere, where he and his brother Frank and Joe’s niece, Sarah, got billions of dollars in an influence peddling scheme to get access to the then Vice President Biden.
It appears that a man who didn’t win the presidency fairly and is the head of a stinking corrupt political machine will be inaugurated the 46th President of the United States.
TERRY and GLORIA SPENCE