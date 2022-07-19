LITTLETON, Colo. — On Election Night in 2020, America went to bed seeing President Trump with a comfortable lead in the polls. Somehow, in the middle of the night, things mysteriously flipped and we awake the next morning with Joseph Biden being declared the winner.
Needless to say, we were shocked by this turn of events. Naturally, so was President Trump. He had every right to question this. He expressed his belief that there may have been fraud at work.
Although investigations were unwarranted, the mainstream media declared, en masse, that President Trump’s, and our, concerns were unfounded — within two days. Really? Upon what did they base this lockstep proclamation? Had they, or anyone, conducted a thorough investigation? Not in two days, they didn’t, and never had any intention of doing so!
Well, there are ongoing, independent investigations being conducted, and these have been uncovering disturbing results. For example, True the Vote’s investigation, along with filmmaker Dinish D’Souza, has documented evidence of illegal ballot harvesting in a number of jurisdictions in multiple states.
So far, not enough evidence has been uncovered to overturn the election, but it does raise serious questions and valid concerns. This begs for further investigation to restore our trust in the election process.
God bless you!
BRADLEY ROENFELDT