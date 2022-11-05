Election equation — Lester Ralston

CRETE — As we all know, elections are for every citizen to make known their opinion on the various issues and the candidates running for the various public offices within the state or nation.
I have observed that most people will generally fit within one of five basic voter groups. Allow me to delineate the five groups, as I see them.
Group One — Politicians In Government (PIGS). They are currently serving in the government because they were elected to do so, and they believe they know what is best.
Group Two — People who think Government Needs A Tweak (GNATS). They think that by tweaking the current government all of life’s issues can be resolved by the government.
Group Three — People belonging to the Always Running Third Party (AR-3). They often have sound reasoning on how to improve the life of the citizen, but don’t garner many votes because most other groups of voters think that a split vote would allow the greater of two evils to win.
Group Four — (WHOA). So far out that nearly no one votes for them. They are usually a single issue group that has migrated from large metropolitan areas along the west coast.
Group Five — This is the Sit Out the ‘Lection (SOL) group. They don’t mark the full ballot because of apathy or disdain for the corrupt voting process.
Here is a microcosm of how a ‘Transparent Election’ works.
Twenty Ballots In = Twenty Votes Out
5 Ballots In for the PIGS = 8 Votes Out for the PIGS
6 Ballots In for the GNATS = 6 Votes Out for the GNATS
4 Ballots In for the AR-3 = 3 Votes Out for the AR-3
3 Ballots In for the WHOA = 2 Votes Out for the WHOA
2 Ballots In for the SOL = 1 Vote Out for the SOL
You can clearly see that 20 ballots came in and 20 votes went out. This is proof that it was a transparent election. And if you should think otherwise, the PIGS that manage the election will assure you multiple times that it was honest and transparent.
I believe it is time to take the counting of ballots out of the hands of government employees and let the true American government work together to count the ballots. Let’s allow just everyday men and women tally the count to reveal the true opinions of the citizens.
LESTER RALSTON