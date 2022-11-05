Election equation — Lester Ralston

CRETE — As we all know, elections are for every citizen to make known their opinion on the various issues and the candidates running for the various public offices within the state or nation.

I have observed that most people will generally fit within one of five basic voter groups. Allow me to delineate the five groups, as I see them.

Group One — Politicians In Government (PIGS). They are currently serving in the government because they were elected to do so, and they believe they know what is best.

Group Two — People who think Government Needs A Tweak (GNATS). They think that by tweaking the current government all of life’s issues can be resolved by the government.

Group Three — People belonging to the Always Running Third Party (AR-3). They often have sound reasoning on how to improve the life of the citizen, but don’t garner many votes because most other groups of voters think that a split vote would allow the greater of two evils to win.

Group Four — (WHOA). So far out that nearly no one votes for them. They are usually a single issue group that has migrated from large metropolitan areas along the west coast.

Group Five — This is the Sit Out the ‘Lection (SOL) group. They don’t mark the full ballot because of apathy or disdain for the corrupt voting process.

Here is a microcosm of how a ‘Transparent Election’ works.

Twenty Ballots In = Twenty Votes Out

5 Ballots In for the PIGS = 8 Votes Out for the PIGS

6 Ballots In for the GNATS = 6 Votes Out for the GNATS

4 Ballots In for the AR-3 = 3 Votes Out for the AR-3

3 Ballots In for the WHOA = 2 Votes Out for the WHOA

2 Ballots In for the SOL = 1 Vote Out for the SOL

You can clearly see that 20 ballots came in and 20 votes went out. This is proof that it was a transparent election. And if you should think otherwise, the PIGS that manage the election will assure you multiple times that it was honest and transparent.

I believe it is time to take the counting of ballots out of the hands of government employees and let the true American government work together to count the ballots. Let’s allow just everyday men and women tally the count to reveal the true opinions of the citizens.

LESTER RALSTON

Tags

In other news

Ex-Congressman writes — Mickey Edwards

PRINCETON, N.J. — I am writing in support of my former student, Melissa Temple, who is running for Lower Elkhorn NRD. Over the course of many years in public life, and many more as a university professor, I have never been more delighted to speak up on behalf of one of my students.

Endorsement given — Bill Johnson

NORFOLK — I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Sue Fuchtman, who is running for the Nebraska Public Power District board, for a long time. Sue has impressed me when she was mayor of Norfolk with her business sense, problem-solving ability and background as someone who has created jobs here in Ne…

Election equation — Lester Ralston

CRETE — As we all know, elections are for every citizen to make known their opinion on the various issues and the candidates running for the various public offices within the state or nation.

Needed to be separate — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — I am totally pro for Norfolk improvements. I want police station improvements, street improvements, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements. I am questioning the need for such an expensive indoor aquatic center. I do not want property taxes increased any more then already happening.

Support urged — Chuck Krueger

AUBURN — I grew up on a farm outside of Norfolk and moved away for college. I plan on moving back to the area in the near future.

Caring person — Lorraine Taylor

LINCOLN — I am writing to encourage you to vote for Melissa Temple as a member of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors. I have known Melissa for about 15 years when my family lived in Norfolk; both as a friend and also as a co-worker in several nonprofit organizati…

Endorsement given — Colleen Paden

STANTON — I was pleased to see that Sue Fuchtman is a candidate for the NPPD Board. As the former mayor of the City of Stanton, I worked with former Mayor Sue on a number of issues. What impressed me about Sue was her willingness to work with other area cities to make sure that they were abl…

Disappointed reader — Harold Friekel

ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the articles in the Oct. 24 Daily News written by high school students about the current dry period. It shows all the misinformation and outright lies they have access to.