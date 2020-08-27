Duty to speak up Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Without specifying the particulars of every protest that has occurred since the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests, it is apparent from news coverage that many of these protests in various cities and communities throughout these United States have involved rioting, illegal occupation of governmental and private property, theft of property, destruction of personal and governmental property, arson in particular, and lethal violence toward law enforcement in various forms — including incendiary devices in the very recent past.
The existence of this activity cannot and should not be confused or mistaken as nonviolent civil and peaceful protests otherwise considered a proper form of objection to seek change in public policy. It is worthy of note and review that we look to the content of Alexander Hamilton’s essay number one of the Federalist Papers.
In advocacy of a strong and united federal government as opposed to the existence of a confederation of separate states, he cautioned against the problems that have been the downfall of many nations, and I quote: “A torrent of angry and malignant passions will be let loose. To judge from the conduct of the opposite parties, we shall be led to conclude that they will mutually hope to evince the justness of their opinions, and to increase the number of their converts by the loudness of their declamations and the bitterness of their invectives. An enlightened zeal for the energy and efficiency of government will be stigmatized as the offspring of a temper fond of despotic power and hostile to the principles of liberty. An over-scrupulous jealousy of danger to the rights of the people, which is more commonly the fault of the head than of the heart, will be represented as mere pretense and artifice, the stale bait for popularity at the expense of the public good.”
Does that sound with any familiarity to what we have been witnessing recently? I submit the leaders and advocates of this violence either individually or as organized entities are revolutionary domestic terrorists, traitors, guilty of advocating the overthrow of our governmental systems and treason, domestic enemies of the United States of America.
Every public officer in our nation and in the respective state and local official offices have taken an oath of office that includes the commitment to “serve and protect” the Constitution and Laws of the United States against all enemies foreign and “domestic.” Any public official who accedes to these terrorists in any manner, or lends assistance to their demands, is complicit and in effect an accomplice. More particularly, any city council member who advocates the reduction of their local law enforcement agencies is guilty of malfeasance in office, and exposes their law-abiding citizens to further risk of harm.
Such officials should immediately resign from office or be otherwise removed from office by legal means. Are we to tolerate violence, theft, destruction, arson, and the use of lethal force against our citizenry and law enforcement agencies? I submit we shall not. It is the time and duty of every citizen to speak up and advocate the elimination of these elements from our society by whatever legal means, by calling upon our elected and appointed public officials to take whatever means are available to bring these despotic and hostile elements to account for their actions.
To do anything less is to abdicate the downfall of our governmental system and way of life.
CHARLES BALSIGER