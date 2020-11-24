Driver hit dog and left — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — On Tuesday, Nov. 17, about 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., someone drove south on Oak Street and hit and killed my 1-year-old standard poodle puppy, Bobbi Barker. I heard it happen and as expected was horrified and screamed “You killed my dog!” I was right there, and saw a dark SUV, and it did not stop!

Now, you can’t tell me that you didn’t know you hit something, as she weighed 50 pounds. It was a horrible accident because she darted out my gate, and when I went to call her, she was hit. It was that fast! Accidents happen and I understand that, but why didn’t you stop?

I live by Johnson Park, and what keeps going through my mind, is this could have been a child! It doesn’t matter the time of day. IT COULD HAVE BEEN A CHILD. And you didn’t bother to stop!

I was yelling, and understandably called you a name, because you kept driving, turning left on Nebraska Avenue! I put my poor, dead baby in the car and took her to my vet. I brought this beautiful girl into the world on Sept. 23, 2019, so she’s been with me and her mom for a year.

Her mom, Bridgette , keeps looking for her, too! My grief is just as deep as when I lost my daughter and grandson in an accident, so my sleep is fractured. When I try to go back to sleep, the thought of her being hit, goes to my head and I have an anxiety attack! It’s horrid and the best way to describe this is, shattered!

I am sharing this because I have learned of other people having the same thing happen to them. And my point is to hopefully make people realize the impact they have on people’s lives when they don’t stop! You can stop and say, “I am sorry, I didn’t see her.” “Can I help?” Anything, because that would make a huge difference to the family. We know accidents happen, plain simple, but doing nothing, makes the whole thing worse!

The other issue is that when there were plans for the closing of Nebraska Avenue, our concerns of the school and daycare being nearby and the traffic problems that would result, went on deaf ears. One comment I made was that some day there will be a tragedy, and then maybe, you will understand our concerns!

Well, it happened, because cars now go racing down Oak Street and Prospect Avenue. Speed bumps, Children at Play signs and even speed limit signs would maybe help because we are by a park!

Yes, this was “just a dog” as some people would say, but I have stopped children on several occasions from going out into the street! What will the city council say now if a child is hit and killed? I think one person on the council lives in this area (our councilman), so the rest of the people don’t care — plain and simple!

PAULA PENNINGTON

Tags

In other news

Driver hit dog and left — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — On Tuesday, Nov. 17, about 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., someone drove south on Oak Street and hit and killed my 1-year-old standard poodle puppy, Bobbi Barker. I heard it happen and as expected was horrified and screamed “You killed my dog!” I was right there, and saw a dark SUV, and it did …

Poem still appropriate — Richard and Leona Pfeifer

NORFOLK — Recently we were going through some items when we came upon this poem. With some research, we learned that the author is Max Ehrmann, a poet and lawyer from Terre Haute, Ind., who lived from 1872 to 1945. It is called, “Desiderata” and we think it is appropriate now.

Response to concerns — Gib Morfeld

STANTON — I would like to comment on your article concerning Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, and the concerns she has with bishop of Grand Island. I have not seen the email about which she wrote. Was he stating a religious fact or an opinion? I realize that his posit…

Resources strained — Scott Cordes

NORFOLK — I think it is fair to say we were all hoping the coronavirus would be long gone by now, and that life would be substantially back to normal. Unfortunately, that is not the case. At no time since COVID-19 arrived has its presence been more profound right here in Norfolk.

Help flatten the curve — Denise Wilkinson

NORFOLK — As the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council, a committee comprised of business and civic leaders throughout the community, we are writing collectively to strongly encourage area residents to help in slowing the transmission of Covid-19.

More to understanding BLM — Fred Snowardt

O’NEILL — First of all, I would like to commend the Norfolk Daily News for its “20 Below.” It provides the ability to see how the youths of today are handling different news events.

Appreciates community — Jennifer Muhler

NAPA, Calif. — After hearing over the years about Stanton, where my stepfather, Frank Person and his sister Lois, were born and raised, my husband and I decided to make a stop there in search of information about their hometown on our cross country drive from Napa, California.