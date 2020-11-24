Driver hit dog and left — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — On Tuesday, Nov. 17, about 5:15 to 5:30 p.m., someone drove south on Oak Street and hit and killed my 1-year-old standard poodle puppy, Bobbi Barker. I heard it happen and as expected was horrified and screamed “You killed my dog!” I was right there, and saw a dark SUV, and it did not stop!
Now, you can’t tell me that you didn’t know you hit something, as she weighed 50 pounds. It was a horrible accident because she darted out my gate, and when I went to call her, she was hit. It was that fast! Accidents happen and I understand that, but why didn’t you stop?
I live by Johnson Park, and what keeps going through my mind, is this could have been a child! It doesn’t matter the time of day. IT COULD HAVE BEEN A CHILD. And you didn’t bother to stop!
I was yelling, and understandably called you a name, because you kept driving, turning left on Nebraska Avenue! I put my poor, dead baby in the car and took her to my vet. I brought this beautiful girl into the world on Sept. 23, 2019, so she’s been with me and her mom for a year.
Her mom, Bridgette , keeps looking for her, too! My grief is just as deep as when I lost my daughter and grandson in an accident, so my sleep is fractured. When I try to go back to sleep, the thought of her being hit, goes to my head and I have an anxiety attack! It’s horrid and the best way to describe this is, shattered!
I am sharing this because I have learned of other people having the same thing happen to them. And my point is to hopefully make people realize the impact they have on people’s lives when they don’t stop! You can stop and say, “I am sorry, I didn’t see her.” “Can I help?” Anything, because that would make a huge difference to the family. We know accidents happen, plain simple, but doing nothing, makes the whole thing worse!
The other issue is that when there were plans for the closing of Nebraska Avenue, our concerns of the school and daycare being nearby and the traffic problems that would result, went on deaf ears. One comment I made was that some day there will be a tragedy, and then maybe, you will understand our concerns!
Well, it happened, because cars now go racing down Oak Street and Prospect Avenue. Speed bumps, Children at Play signs and even speed limit signs would maybe help because we are by a park!
Yes, this was “just a dog” as some people would say, but I have stopped children on several occasions from going out into the street! What will the city council say now if a child is hit and killed? I think one person on the council lives in this area (our councilman), so the rest of the people don’t care — plain and simple!
PAULA PENNINGTON