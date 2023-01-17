Double standards — Terry Spence

STANTON — Joe Biden’s trip to the border was a joke. He should have gone unannounced. Instead, the city of El Paso cleaned up its act, removing the tents and refuse in anticipation of the president’s arrival. The officials of El Paso took him to areas where there are no crossings of migrants so Biden didn’t see any evidence of the southern invasion.
Biden has to know the truth because there are cameras everywhere showing the thousands of people from 160 countries crossing the Rio Grande every day, all of which represent votes for him if he can find a way for them to vote in the 2024 election.
Even if the mainstream media doesn’t report this invasion, it is unavoidable because media outlets like Fox and Newsmax report it every day with reporters like Sarah Carter and Bill Malushion working hard.
Recently, after their discovery on Nov. 1, classified documents have been uncovered in Biden’s office that he used when he was vice president. As usual, Biden lied and said he had no knowledge the documents were there.
I seem to remember a raid on Trump’s home at Mira Lago where the FBI was looking for the same thing. Where is the raid on the White House or on Biden’s home in Wilmington?
Given our country’s double standard of laws applicable to Republicans and Democrats, I doubt that will happen.
TERRY SPENCE