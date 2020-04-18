Donate it to church — Ray Lush

BLOOMFIELD — If you are like me and will be getting a $1,200 subsidy from the government, in the near future and really don’t need it to maintain your normal lifestyle, please consider this option!
I have been worried about our local churches being able to survive the COVID-19 scare as they are not being open for services and not receiving their normal donations.
I’m going to donate my $1,200 government payment to my local church, but any church would be fine. I’m sure if they receive more than they need to keep the doors open, the churches will share the funds with families who need help through this thing.
There is no better charity to donate to than local churches as they know where the local needs are and give the help without the normal charity operation cost.
Consider this option to help your communities.
RAY LUSH