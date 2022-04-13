Don’t tax Social Security — Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha introduced LB 825. He has been working to eliminate the state taxation on Social Security for eight years. The Revenue Committee suggested eliminating it in 2030.
Dave Holmquist on behalf of AARP said, “Nebraska is one of only 12 states that tax Social Security income.” DeLoris Tonack, president of NESA, said, “Social Security was not meant to become a source of revenue for state governments.”
But now I read where Social Security income tax phase out stalled on second round. I don’t know what all this means, but I’m very angry that the state would even start such a thing. Our Social Security checks get chopped up far too much now. Us old-timers are drawing Social Security from years ago when income was much lower than it is now.
I encourage everyone to save your money. Be very wise spending it. Get your money in a program and let it grow. I drove old cars for years and duck taped my work boots. I’m sticking with Sen. Brett Lindstrom. Thank him for his support.
I wrote the governor asking him to send me my check for the years that I’ve been “robbed.” No reply. Let’s all do it.
The state said it will eliminate the Social Security tax in 2030. No way. They are trying to make this look like a big deal! We seniors are not a bunch of dummies. They think we are. This is a form of robbery.
I will add that there will be some day a reckoning for everyone who ever lived.
Social Security has nothing to do with the state. I wonder how they wormed their way into our money and when did this happen? Someone let me know.
NIVAN HORNIK