NELIGH — The 10th annual Horrible Hundred report in May 2022 listed problem puppy mills in the United States.
To compile the Horrible Hundred each year, thousands of pages of federal and state inspection reports are looked through, searching for severe and repeated violations of animal care standards.
The report had 40% of the dealers as repeat offenders. Some have appeared in the Horrible Hundred five or more times.
The report does not comprehensively chronicle the worst puppy breeders and sellers. That would be a nearly impossible task, given that many of the estimated 10,000 puppy mills are not inspected at all.
The goal of the Horrible Hundred report is to alert the puppy-buying public to puppy mills’ alarming practices and to press government decision-makers for more vigorous enforcement. Sadly, there never is any trouble finding 100 problem breeders.
A lot of people think when a puppy mill is discovered, it is closed and animals are rescued. NOT TRUE. When violations are found of the standards of the law, the puppy mill operators are not really punished. They are simply given a paperwork violation and they continue operating the puppy mill.
Another misconception is that people assume that if someone is a repeat violator, the puppy mill will be shut down. NOT TRUE. There are puppy mill operators who repeatedly have violations and the puppy mill continues to operate. Many of these repeat offenders have lots of dogs. Hundreds of dogs are suffering for years on end when USDA inspectors know that these puppy mills are problematic. Sadly, the individuals (our lawmakers) do very little, if anything, to correct the situation.
There is a disconnect in the public’s mind between puppy mills, which they know are bad, and where the puppy they are looking at came from. They do not make the connection that the puppy, whether they are at the pet store or on a website, might have come from a puppy mill. What do they think happens to the puppies from 10,000 puppy mills? THINK ABOUT IT.
People who buy puppies in a pet store probably think: “This must be legitimate. I am buying this puppy from a store.” When people do ask questions about where the puppy came from, they are told that the puppy came from a licensed breeder and they assume that the person has met some quality standards.
If you want to adopt a dog, look into an animal shelter. You might have your heart set on a cocker spaniel and you go to the shelter and fall in love with a beagle. If you wish to purchase a dog from a breeder, always go to visit the breeder.
When you buy a puppy from a pet store or online, you are supporting puppy mills and they will continue to thrive.
Nebraska puppy mills are listed four times in the report; two for the third time and one for the second time. Find the Horrible Hundred report at humanesociety.org/100puppy mills.
SUSAN HUWALDT