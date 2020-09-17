Don’t steal political signs — Jean Atwood

NORFOLK — Evidently some of the people who are hoping President Trump will be reelected are not confident that will happen. They seem to feel the need to steal and destroy some of the Biden/Harris yard signs. We have had to replace five of those signs so far at one location.

Are the Trump lovers afraid to let people know there is another presidential candidate to vote for? Hope whoever is doing this knows if you are caught you could be charged with theft or criminal mischief. Remember there are hidden cameras everywhere!

JEAN ATWOOD

