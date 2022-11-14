NORFOLK — I would ask all citizens to contact your councilman. It seems prior to the election the opinion was the police station and streets need work. People called for the tax issue to be divided. It has now failed as a whole. I urge you to contact your councilman and ask for a special election to support the police improvements and streets (when it can be done by law).
Do not let them move it to a property tax increase. I feel we all support two issues and two were not viewed as being properly funded through a bond/sales tax increase.
We were told years ago keno money would go into Parks and Recreation, figure out how to budget this. We all understand that the street repair has been neglected and our police facilities need updated. These are things other communities have bond issues for, the things every citizen and visitor to our community uses.
The election let many voices be heard. Do not stop there. Use your voice and say “lets get this thing done. We will support the streets and police.”
I heard many people talk about splitting it. Well, let’s see if you are serious about supporting what you said was good on this measure.
CRAIG RISOR