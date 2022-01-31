BLOOMFIELD — Why do you allow publication of blatant lies in your editorials? Opinions are OK, but not lies.

JIM CRIP

Supports the sheriff — Gilbert Morfeld

STANTON — I’m 91 years old and not sure how much longer I will be around. But, I needed to say at least one more time that we would be fools to have anyone other than Mike Unger as our Stanton County sheriff.