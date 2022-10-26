Don’t give up on our kids — Jim Pillen

LINCOLN — Of everything we produce in Nebraska, nothing beats our children. We have to do more to provide them the opportunities to pursue the careers of their dreams in Nebraska. This work starts with our schools, which for too long have been set up to fail our kids.
Thirty years ago, the state passed the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act known as TEEOSA. This legislation created a formula for divvying up state educational aid to school districts across the state with the goal of having the state be invested in K-12 education and helping local entities lower property taxes.
In the 2021-22 school year, only 87 of our 244 school districts received any state equalization aid. Additionally, the largest four districts received nearly 50% of all state aid. This system is unfair for our kids and school districts. It picks winners and losers and gives up on 71,000 of our school kids.
Nebraska education spending should be fair by supporting and investing equally in each and every Nebraska student, no matter what district they attend.
Reforming our state’s education formula, along with spending constraints, will be key to fixing our broken property tax system. By equalizing our state’s educational funding, we will help create stability for school districts across the state. And by providing stability, local governments can then manage their budgets, control spending, and cut property taxes for our businesses, farmers, ranchers, homeowners and renters.
Every Nebraska kid, no matter their circumstances, deserves a fair shot. As governor, I will never give up on our kids. I’ll work hard to make sure we treat our kids fairly and make sure we transform our property tax system so that we can continue to pass down the Good Life to the next generation.
JIM PILLEN
Republican candidate for governor