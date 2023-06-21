Don’t forget God — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Because God is infinite, the process of knowing Him better will never end. Our challenge is to constantly make the transition from knowing about God to knowing Him personally. No where is that transition illustrated more practically and beautifully than in the life of the apostle Paul.
What are some commonly named attributes of God? God is immutable (never changes), self-sufficient (not dependent), omnipotent (all powerful), omniscient (all knowing), omnipresent (present everywhere), faithful (dependable), loving (compassionate, merciful, forgiving), good (holy), just (righteous), gracious (generous), and beautiful (glorious).
It’s one thing to sit on a balcony and discuss the character of God. It’s another thing to travel the road with God and experience His attributes in our life. Without actually thinking in theological terms, we experience God’s attributes in our life all the time. Finances, failures, future, fears, fairness. We depend on at least three ways to develop trust in God’s help. Time, increasing knowledge and depending experiences with God will lead to knowing Him better. The better you know Him, the more you will trust Him.
As I walk in heaven’s light, shame the wrong and do the right. I know the Lord will make a way for me.
ELSIE LIEWER