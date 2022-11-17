Don’t eat real chicken Robert Allen Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — Every year on Nov. 13, it is National Chicken Nugget Day. This is my first year learning about it, so at this time and forward, I will observe it as National Chi’ken Nugget Day. I’m talking about my support of chi’ken made from plants and fungi and slaughter-free chicken (cell-cultured) rather than living breathing sentient animals.
Chi’ken that is often referred to as “fake meat” and slaughter-free chicken as “frankenfood” is done so with intent to categorize alternative proteins as “unnatural” by the animal agricultural industry currently existing and resisting change. This demonizing of alternative proteins is not honest, when after all, the animal agriculture industry has been artificially impregnating and genetically mutating animals to grow larger, produce more mammary fluid (milk), and supply more period discharges (eggs) without public transparency.
A National Chi’ken Nugget Day scientifically supports and celebrates using less water, land and water space. It does not produce feces that contaminate air, land and water. It does not come with the risk of zoonotic diseases causing pandemics. It greatly reduces the harm to domestic and wildlife animals. It is way less likely to be guilty of animal abuse. It demands less input of resources and supports a sustainable future. Taste, texture and quality are not compromised!
For me as a person, it is liberating to know I can reduce arbitrary choices and increase making informed decisions benefiting me and a growing world population!
ROBERT ALLEN RIECK JR.