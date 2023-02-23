GRANBY, Conn. — Nebraska’s U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts should support more government money for cultivated-meat research, so we can reduce the astronomical suffering of animals in our food system.
For those who are unfamiliar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter.
The amount of violence we inflict on our fellow creatures is almost impossible to overstate. Each year, we kill more than a trillion aquatic and land animals. To put that in perspective, only about 117 billion humans have ever lived, according to the Population Reference Bureau.
Though the Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first cultivated-meat product, and it should come to the American market soon, more federal funding for cellular-agriculture research is needed for this revolutionary protein to achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. Compassionate legislators should support this.
JON HOCHSCHARTNER