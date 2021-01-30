NELIGH — There were two letters to the editor in area newspapers recently that deserve a response.
The one in another newspaper alluded to the rise of Hitler. The writer thought that President Trump was doing the same. The author contends that “America about lost its beloved republic to the ignorant, racist bigot, the seditious ranting of President Trump.” It’s odd, but that same opinion could be applied to President Obama and President Biden. Instead of uniting America, they sought to divide America.
The letter in the Daily News on Jan. 23 mirrors that letter in a way. That writer does not support op-eds that oppose his thoughts. Lee Hulm’s column should not be dropped. Stifling speech is a no-no to most Americans, except Mr. Biden’s supporters.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Don’t interfere with anything in the U.S. Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the safeguard of our liberties.”
DON WEINMAN