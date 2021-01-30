NELIGH — There were two letters to the editor in area newspapers recently that deserve a response.

The one in another newspaper alluded to the rise of Hitler. The writer thought that President Trump was doing the same. The author contends that “America about lost its beloved republic to the ignorant, racist bigot, the seditious ranting of President Trump.” It’s odd, but that same opinion could be applied to President Obama and President Biden. Instead of uniting America, they sought to divide America.

The letter in the Daily News on Jan. 23 mirrors that letter in a way. That writer does not support op-eds that oppose his thoughts. Lee Hulm’s column should not be dropped. Stifling speech is a no-no to most Americans, except Mr. Biden’s supporters.

Abraham Lincoln said, “Don’t interfere with anything in the U.S. Constitution. That must be maintained, for it is the safeguard of our liberties.”

DON WEINMAN

Tags

In other news

Supports columnist — Janelle Fischer

PIERCE — After several days of pondering the Jan. 23 letter to the editor, I feel strongly that I need to respond to the letter writer’s comments. The subject was a column written by Mr. Lee Hulm, bashing him for his opinion on the recent election and suggesting that the Daily News “monitor …

All views needed — Patricia Spieker

NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.

Truth will come out — Jane Jensen

PLAINVIEW — A lie travels around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots (attributed to Winston Churchhill). God willing, the truth of voter fraud in some states will be revealed.

Election ‘shenanigans’ — Gary Ralston

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”

Anesthetists thanked — Laura Fraynd

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.

Disagrees with columnist — Warren Reime

NORFOLK — I read the Opinion page of the Norfolk Daily News daily. Not that I expect to agree with what I read, but to be informed of varied opinions on topics that I care deeply about. Your columnists “On the Right” often cause me to shake my head, but I know where they are and likely where…