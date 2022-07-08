Don’t believe president — Terry Spence

STANTON — Joe Biden just delivered a speech that Americans currently have less debt and more savings. How is that possible with an 8.6% inflation rate, a gasoline price that averages $5.019 and all food costs through the roof? What set of mathematics does this guy use? When our beloved President Donald Trump left office, the gasoline price was $2.389 and the inflation rate was 1.5%.
Americans are not stupid. There will be (heck) to pay come Nov. 8. The 34th district in south Texas just flipped recently from blue to red in a special election to fill a vacancy in the House. On another note, the mounted border agents who were falsely accused of whipping migrants haven’t worked since last September. Biden gave a speech after the accusation which had the agents guilty until proven innocent. That is not the way our system works! Guess what? The agents were just cleared of any wrongdoing yet Moyorkas, another incompetent who should resign from Homeland Security, says these agents will be disciplined. For what besides doing their jobs? They were trying to keep illegals who are worse to herd than herding cattle, together instead of running all over the place to break federal law which Biden never enforces.
Democrats beware, the day of reckoning is coming. MAGA!
TERRY SPENCE