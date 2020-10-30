Don’t believe attacks — Gary Thompson

CLATONIA — As we near Nov. 3, smear campaigns are shifting into high gear. Aaron Troester, candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Board, has been targeted frequently by these attacks, especially on social media.
As a ratepayer in Subdivision 2, you should be aware that these attacks are funded with money from your electric bills. It is illegal for public power districts to use any public resources in a candidate campaign. But a group of public power districts are attempting to circumvent the law by turning over their public funds to a private electric cooperative — The Nebraska Generation and Transmission Cooperative — and seemingly laundering them in this way.
The NEGT has coordinated campaign contributions and invested your dollars in an effort to hand pick your representative on the NPPD Board, all without any input from the public. They want to control public policy without ever having to be accountable to you, the public.
The NEGT twists the truth with selective facts and fears of financial ruin. Yet their policies oppose property tax relief, new jobs and income to farmers.
Do not believe the attacks being made by NEGT. Get the facts.
GARY THOMPSON
Immediate past chairman, NPPD Board