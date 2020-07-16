Don’t be ‘gullible’ — Lawrence Comas

NORFOLK — “Socialist,” i.e. Communist, politicians lie brazenly to their gullible followers. All politicians lie to a degree because they have contempt for their followers, and have no faith in these characters’ ability to handle the truth.
A tory statesman, Winston Churchill, declared at the beginning of his period as British Prime Minister during World War II: “I have nothing to offer you except blood, toil, tears and sweat!” He spoke the truth and trusted the ability and stamina of his countrymen to follow.
The air-headed mayor of Seattle said that if we just sat back and relaxed, we’d have a “summer of love.” Are multiple rapes, etc., her honor’s idea of love?
P.S. Lenin’s biggest lie was his promise of “bread, land, peace!” Lenin gave the gullible a very long civil war; took all the land away from those who had it and reduced those who lived on it to “modern serfdom;” and inflicted immediate and long-term dietary deficits.
LAWRENCE COMAS