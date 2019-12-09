Editor’s note: Becky Schmeichel teaches at O’Neill St. Mary’s High School. Some of the students at the school have created a word, with hopes to have it gain widespread usage. The following letter explains the purpose.

 O’NEILL — What is in a word? Words make up or describe everything in our day-to-day lives. They allow people to communicate and share knowledge and feelings. From telling thrilling tales of our nation’s past to naming a unique, yet suspicious looking object that was found under that old shaggy bush in the backyard, words are important to all of mankind.

Because of this, every word tells its own special story. Additionally, it tells a little something about its creators. For example, students who think more highly of themselves than they should are baloovish. Did you recognize the word baloovish? Probably not.

Through the imagination of the sophomore class and the audacity of the freshman class at St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill, a word was conceived. This word in baloovish. Baloovish, an adjective, is defined as being arrogant and too cool to participate. In its noun form baloove, it describes the "too cool" person. For example: The baloove refused to participate in cheering at the game because he considered it beneath him.

In our opinion, this word deserves a higher stage than it has. Therefore, the freshman class of 2019 is on a quest. We are determined to achieve a home in the dictionary for our brainchild. This is why we need your help. For this word to become a part of the dictionary, it needs to be used regularly, so please use it! Do not be a baloove; feature this word in your social media posts and spread it across the world. Use it regularly because baloovish is a word of the future. Like Shakespeare, we are attempting to expand the English vocabulary.

 

In other news

Don’t be ‘baloovish’ -- Emma Winkelbauer

