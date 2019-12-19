MARQUETTE — On Nov. 8, the Nebraska State Board unanimously approved of new Social Studies standards for Nebraska schools.
The new standards aim specifically to teach LGBT Native American history and other groups’ perspectives. Local schools in our state will be forced to comply with this.
Public schools teach that the "Big Bang" is a fact, despite the fact that it runs contrary to the first and second laws of thermodynamics.
If you agree with me, schools should not be forced to teach about lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transvestites. And if you agree with me, the "Big Bang" ought to be challenged by true science instead of just following the Big Big Bang blindly.
Then maybe you might consider running for the State Board Of Education to represent the Northeast part of Nebraska. You can file by March 1 to run in the 3rd District.