Doesn’t go far enough -- Don Lallier

ORCHARD — In a recent editorial, "Picking Presidents is Flawed," I agree with your comments but I think you may have missed the boat. That’s because only one item was looked at to be changed. But the more important item is, "Who do we allow to run for the president’s position?"
I think our present unacceptable position is caused by not vetting the people we want to run for the president of this country. There needs to be a check list of items that must be passed before a person can be considered acceptable to run for president.
It should include previous tax records for the last five or 10 years. It should include a background check for credit, people he has been friends with and so forth.
It should include an investigation by the FBI and local police departments and the CIA. I have a gun permit and I had to pass a five-year background check and fingerprint check and attend a day’s schooling to obtain it.
As far as I can tell, no check at all is made on who will run for president or is any mention ever made of any vetting being accomplished?
When I worked at a nuclear plant, the vetting included a sociological test that included visiting a psychologist and the sociological — MMPI Testing (300 questions), a drug test, five-year background, fingerprinting and phone calls to fellow workers to assure I was a good person. It also included police records for DWI. Drugs or a DWI would get me fired. Bad credit could also get me fired, and yet we allow anyone with the money and connections to run for office.
And then we complain because we have presidents who are so bad that they can’t stay out of trouble and can’t do their job. Do you think we have no one to blame but ourselves?
Maybe Congress needs to do its job and pass a new law to require this.