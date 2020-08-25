NORFOLK — We appreciate the great letters in the Daily News recently. They remind us to shout it out for the USA, display our flag, that all lives matter, and we support all police and all law enforcement. On displaying our American flag, Mike Ditka, the great football coach, said it best, “If you can’t stand for the national anthem and the American flag, get the (heck) out of our country.”

In cities like New York, Chicago and Portland, which have endured more than 70 days of protests and it still continues, crimes and shootings are skyrocketing. Radical Democratic governors and mayors are cuffing officers, police chiefs are resigning and they are defunding law enforcement in every way and giving the money to social workers. What are they thinking?

Police have endured every conceivable object thrown at them, yet they perform their duty with calmness and dignity. Do you hear any condemnation of this lawlessness from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer? With their silence, they are encouraging it.

President Trump is fighting against this radical lawlessness, trying to keep our country safe. And now we have the radical running mate of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, who wants to confiscate our guns, have open borders and give free health care to all illegals. She speaks as if she is the president.

If our police are defunded when the protesters come to demand your house, as they are now starting to do, when and who will come to defend you after they have taken our guns? We the people must stand up, fight back for our police and do what is right to save our country.

Without President Trump being reelected, our beloved United States of America will never be the same.

RAYMOND MOSER

Do what is right — Raymond Moser

