STANTON — Recently, Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer from the University of Pennsylvania, beat Emma Weyant, a true female from the University of Virginia, by 1.75 seconds in the NCAA 500-yard freestyle swimming championship competition held in Florida.
Gov. Ron Desantis made news when he issued a proclamation declaring Emma Weyant the rigtful winner of the event. Title 9 was enacted in the early 1970s to give equal opportunities for women alongside men. The NCAA, by allowing these men who think they are women to compete against women is ruining womens’ sports. By allowing these men who can’t beat other men to compete against women is a blatant violation of Title 9. The fact is men, from the womb, are just bigger, stronger and faster than women and to allow them to compete against women is wrong.
The NCAA needs to step up and do the right thing.
TERRY SPENCE