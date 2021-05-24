ELKHORN — The Family Support Waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.

My son, Clay, was born at 37 weeks; he had Down syndrome and a complete atrioventricular septal defect that would require heart surgery. When he was 6 weeks old, he stopped eating and began turning blue; it was time for surgery, and was followed by an extended stay at Children’s Hospital.

We had applied for the Aged & Disabled Waiver, at the direction of our Service Coordinator, only to be denied because Clay was “too healthy.” He did not need supplemental oxygen or a feeding tube to survive. It took us almost five years to pay off the hospital bills associated with his heart defect.

Every year, we meet our $7,000 deductible within just a few short months. We pay thousands of dollars a year for Clay to benefit from the early intervention of out of pocket speech, occupational and physical therapy. We have been on the Developmental Disabilities waiting list since Clay was an infant and were told a likely expectation is that he will NEVER get off the waiting list as a minor.

Knowing that surrounding states offer several waivers to ensure that families have access to services with little or no waiting lists, makes this reality sting even worse. Nebraska can do better, they are just choosing not to.

LEAH JANKE

Tags

In other news

Do better Nebraska — Leah Janke

ELKHORN — The Family Support Waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.

Free and fair elections — Jeannie Bates

OMAHA — Key foundations for forming, serving, and maintaining a democratic government, is that free and fair elections, defined by: one person, one vote, with equal access to education and the ballot box, including the USPS mail box — are required.

Flags are beautiful — Marge Miller

NORFOLK — In May of 1980, Lowell and I came to Norfolk and the first thing we saw were the U.S. flags going down Norfolk Avenue. What a beautiful town.

Contact the manager — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I know there are people that are definitely concerned about the replacement of the spillway and bridge on First Street and the now defunct Nebraska Avenue and the actual necessity of that project.

Use money on park restroom — Steve Sehi

NORFOLK — Recently, I read where more stimulus money will be coming to the City of Norfolk. I’m just wondering if some of that could be spent to build a restroom at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, closer to where the childrens’ playground is.

Vaccinate children — Dr. Martha Holstein

Local pediatricians, Drs. Martha Holstein, Matthew Krell, Dawn Larson, Sara Pepper, April Willman and David Withrow, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend all children who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine receive it when possible. Vaccines are safe and effecti…

Keeping us safe — Dennis Roewert

BATTLE CREEK — Thanks to all the law enforcement personnel, especially the people out in the patrol cars. Stay safe. Thanks for all you do to keep us safe!

More oversight needed — Cindy Myers

STUART — The Mead Ethanol calamity is a prime example that Nebraska must reorganize governmental agencies and put water protection under one umbrella. Nebraska has the most underground water of all 50 states, and we are failing miserably to protect it. In recent years, the Nebraska Departmen…