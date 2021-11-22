O’NEILL — Wow! The letter to the editor (Nov. 17) scared the living daylights out of me. Up until then, I could not fathom someone being able to read my mind. His letter made a believer out of me!
The author completely hit it out of the park with his remarks on the “Maryland Kneelers.” I full heartedly agree with his comments and some more of my own. First, if they want to kneel at “their house,” then so be it. However, they were in “our house” and disrespected us.
Next, if they wouldn’t mind — they should arrange a tour of Arlington Cemetery. I believe it might just awaken their naïve minds. If this does not do it, then there are 155 other national cemeteries in 42 states they can visit. Myself (20-year veteran) and the millions of other Americans who have either given their lives, or spent time defending it, are just what the writer basically described as “privileged children,” who have not had to observe the “school of hard knocks” in the real world. That goes for our players also who felt they needed to shed a tear of two.
The writer was also correct when he emphasized that we are getting tired of a small handful of children and school professors who opt not to recognize the true heroes in this situation. In our household, we love to watch the girls volleyball games — even better than the boys football games. However, we do not want it tarnished by someone promoting a political cause. We get enough of that via the Democrats!
FRED SNOWARDT