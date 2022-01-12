OMAHA — No doubt Sen. Mike Flood from Norfolk is a skilled legislator and has his community in mind when he debates and puts forth bills in the unicameral.
Investing in broadband is a good idea for Norfolk when trying to keep young people at home by providing good paying tech jobs. But on the other hand, Mr. Flood drives away young people with his radical conservatism; for example co-sponsoring Sen Julie Slama’s “heartbeat bill.”
Today’s young people reject such polarizing attitudes.
Make up your mind Flood; create a welcoming mindset in your small town or don’t.
RICKY FULTON