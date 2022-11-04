ATKINSON — I was very disappointed to read the articles in the Oct. 24 Daily News written by high school students about the current dry period. It shows all the misinformation and outright lies they have access to.

They need to be taught that drought is normal and natural and has been occurring over hundreds of years in our country and the world. Anybody that thinks this year is dry doesn’t know what dry is! I know those students are too young to remember that prior to 1992, we had 40 years of which more than 30 were drought.

Their parents and grandparents will remember this if they have any memory at all. Climate change is the biggest hoax being forced on us by the media and left-wing politicians. Students need to be taught the truth.

Also, all cover crops do is suck the moisture out of the ground that would be best left to use next year by the new crop.

HAROLD L. FRIEKEL

