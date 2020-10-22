Disagrees with editorial — Heath Henery

NORFOLK — I have to disagree with the Daily News wanting to vote down expanded gambling. The News mentions “study after study” saying that for every $1 of revenue on gambling there is $3 in social costs. This is flat out horse puckey.
If it isn’t, please tell me where the City of Norfolk spends $3 for every $1 of keno revenue it has received the last 12 years. You can’t tell me, because they haven’t and they spend all the money on parks and park employees. Where has the state spent $3 for every dollar of Powerball and scratch tickets sold? You can’t do it, they simply don’t. The studies are lies paid for and wrote by holier than thou folks.
Let’s vote for the three measures to expand gambling and reduce property taxes and help the horsemen in this state and their rural families. Enough of Tom Osborne and Ernie Chambers telling us what we should or shouldn’t do.
HEATH HENERY