Disagrees with editorial — Chris Russert

LINCOLN — I take issue with the recent editorial claiming “Those who oppose sexual orientation discrimination bill have valid reasons for doing so.” I watched the Legislature debate this bill last year. I heard opponents resort to fear-mongering including discussions of “men in women’s bathrooms” and claiming LGBTQ people are looking for “special protections” for wanting protections against firing based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The editorial also exaggerates the extent Nebraskans are opposed. According to a 2017 study by The Williams Institute, a solid majority (69%) of Nebraskans support these protections. The editorial also claims opposition is “business-focused” without giving any specifics. However, this bill would not function any differently than anti-discrimination laws for other protected classes in place and many businesses have actually expressed support for this legislation.
While the editorial board thinks Sen. Pansing-Brooks is unfairly stereotyping, I think her stand is heroic. Having heard the rhetoric of this debate and reading the recent editorial, I think her reminder that the equality and dignity of all Nebraskans should come first in these discussions is not only appropriate, it is sorely needed.
CHRIS RUSSERT