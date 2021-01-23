Disagrees with columnist — Warren Reime

NORFOLK — I read the Opinion page of the Norfolk Daily News daily. Not that I expect to agree with what I read, but to be informed of varied opinions on topics that I care deeply about. Your columnists “On the Right” often cause me to shake my head, but I know where they are and likely where they are coming from.
I was once again knocked off of my feet by a column by Lee Hulm on Jan. 21. Initially, I have long wondered who he was, and what made his opinions have sufficient value to be placed in some version of a rotation in the Daily News. Today, I submit that he has disqualified himself from occupying such space moving forward.
After the 50 states have all certified all of their votes in 2020 for the presidency, after all court challenges as to the outcome in these states have been thrown out for lack of evidence, after President Trump’s own Attorney General confirmed that no irregularities were identified by FBI investigations that would change the outcome of the election, after the Electoral Votes have been cast and certified, after violent insurrectionists have been turned away from the Capitol, and after the 46th President has been sworn into office, Mr. Hulm still maintained in his column today that we had “a presidential election stolen by fraudulent balloting.”
The concept of “fraudulent balloting” was now confirmed to be nothing more than a repeating of the early (prior to election this year and even in 2016) lies by the former president. Unfortunately, as these lies were picked up and repeated by supporters of that president, they gained steam without ever producing any evidence to support them. That is what made them lies. It is time to stop repeating those lies.
I would hope that the Daily News will monitor future opinions and not allow wasted space in your well run and valuable publication. You do control the content that is printed. I know that you do print opinions contrary to yours, and I appreciate that.
You should not allow a columnist the right to include well debunked lies at a time when civil unrest lead to one of the worst days in the history of this great country.
I would even suggest that Mr. Hulm has forfeited his right to regularly appear as a columnist.
Thank you.
WARREN L. REIME