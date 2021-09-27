NORFOLK, Va. — There were many inaccuracies in one of your recent stories about hunting, (“Hunting is beneficial for wildlife, society,” Sept. 21.)
First of all, hunters don’t “manage” populations. The current war on wolves is a perfect example. Even in states with only a few hundred of these animals, hunters are slaughtering them with reckless abandon. Never mind the fact that wolves help keep deer populations in check — the very animals that hunters love to claim are “overpopulated” over the din of clanking piles of ammo. But that, too, is misleading. Deer reproduce based on habitat and food availability, meaning that after hunters decimate a population, deer respond with increased breeding and more sets of twins.
And the 4% of the population that hunts contributes little in the way of “funding conservation.” Instead, an in-depth study found that most federal wildlife management and conservation programs are funded from general tax revenue, such as personal and corporate income taxes, with about 95% of federal, 88% of nonprofit, and 94% of total funding for wildlife conservation and management derived from the nonhunting public.
The fact that hunters claim to “help” the animals they kill would be laughable if it wasn’t so abhorrent.