Disagreement does not equal hate — Jim Hopkins

NORFOLK — I went to the school board meeting on Aug. 14 and was confused about the constant use of the word “hate” or “hateful” or “hurtful” in the discussion. I believe this is one of the biggest lies the evil one uses in our country today. At the national level, in our politics it seems that everyone equates disagreement as hate. “If someone disagrees with me, they must hate me or they must wish me harm. I should hate them back, right?”
That is a lie.
I believe just the opposite is true. If there is one who disagrees but says nothing, he’s the one who hates. He’s the one who doesn’t care about you. When we are silent, we add to the problem of misunderstanding.
Why do we sit back and say nothing when we disagree with a premise? It’s too easy to have our feelings hurt when we have opposition to our ideas. And feelings rule the day in our society. I feel this way and in my case that’s my truth. I feel oppressed, and that’s my truth. I feel hated, and that’s my truth. I feel saved, and that’s my truth. But is that truth? I know that as a child I felt one way but learned that the truth was really the opposite. I am convinced that we can train our feelings. But in most cases, our feelings dictate our actions. We give into our feelings and ignore the possibility of truth from others.
It again is a lie propagated by the evil one — that your enemies are those who disagree with you. If someone cares enough to say something to you that might seem hurtful, but is intended to improve understanding as well as build a bridge, that person is your friend.
The person that doesn’t say anything is the one who cares very little about you and truth. For example, you think everything is great with you, but a person tells you that you have bad breath. That person doesn’t hate you, he’s looking out for you, trying to make your life more pleasant. I know that it’s not reasonable to take criticism as a positive when your feelings trump everything else in the world. But taking comments as an attempt to understand, and yes, persuade, doesn’t mean that the comments were born out of hate.
Instead, consider that they are born out of love and concern for you.
So don’t listen to the evil one but allow the differences to affect change is all of us, to make us happy citizens of this place. Love, not hate.
JIM HOPKINS