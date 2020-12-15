Difference of opinions — Joan Hoppe

BLOOMFIELD — My, what a contrast between the columnists one day last week. John Crisp (left) and Michelle Malkin (right) see things totally different, thank goodness.
Welcome, Michelle!
In his view, John thinks this administration didn’t handle the pandemic correctly and the next administration has to “see us through” it. For some Dems, Trump reacted too soon, and then they thought he didn’t act soon enough. Make up your mind. He goes on to say that Trump is “throwing a tantrum.” Does he mean the kind of tantrum that the Democrats have had for the past four plus years? If anyone truly believes that this was a fair and honest election, then you’re living a fantasy. You’ve been
brainwashed. It saddens me that the Democrat party has gone to such great lengths for power, ignoring what’s best for America and its legal citizens.
President Trump has always had the best interest of America and its legal citizens in the forefront of his decisions. Now, somehow, the Democrats and the mainstream media have chosen to ignore the despicable actions of the president-elect, his brother and his son. They’ve already been down the throats of Trump and his family, trying without success to find something sinister, but to no avail.
We “deplorables” are too smart to fall for the lies of the Dems and their pals in the mainstream media. The Democrats said that they were going to bring civility back to Washington. Give me a break! There’s nothing civil about the Democrat party. And for any one who says they are against abortion and still vote for a Democrat, you’re just fooling yourself. By voting that way, you just made sure that you DID vote to legally murder and end the life of an unborn, God-created human, capable of contributing much good in our world. I truly fear for America and its citizens of all races, gender and all ages.
Nothing good will come of Hidin’ Joe Biden in the White House, with Kamala and Pelosi on his coattails.
If you really want the truth on both sides, you MUST watch Fox, Newsmax and One America News, ‘cause you surely won’t find it anywhere else!
May God have mercy.
JOAN HOPPE