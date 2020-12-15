Difference of opinions — Joan Hoppe

BLOOMFIELD — My, what a contrast between the columnists one day last week. John Crisp (left) and Michelle Malkin (right) see things totally different, thank goodness.

Welcome, Michelle!

In his view, John thinks this administration didn’t handle the pandemic correctly and the next administration has to “see us through” it. For some Dems, Trump reacted too soon, and then they thought he didn’t act soon enough. Make up your mind. He goes on to say that Trump is “throwing a tantrum.” Does he mean the kind of tantrum that the Democrats have had for the past four plus years? If anyone truly believes that this was a fair and honest election, then you’re living a fantasy. You’ve been

brainwashed. It saddens me that the Democrat party has gone to such great lengths for power, ignoring what’s best for America and its legal citizens.

President Trump has always had the best interest of America and its legal citizens in the forefront of his decisions. Now, somehow, the Democrats and the mainstream media have chosen to ignore the despicable actions of the president-elect, his brother and his son. They’ve already been down the throats of Trump and his family, trying without success to find something sinister, but to no avail.

We “deplorables” are too smart to fall for the lies of the Dems and their pals in the mainstream media. The Democrats said that they were going to bring civility back to Washington. Give me a break! There’s nothing civil about the Democrat party. And for any one who says they are against abortion and still vote for a Democrat, you’re just fooling yourself. By voting that way, you just made sure that you DID vote to legally murder and end the life of an unborn, God-created human, capable of contributing much good in our world. I truly fear for America and its citizens of all races, gender and all ages.

Nothing good will come of Hidin’ Joe Biden in the White House, with Kamala and Pelosi on his coattails.

If you really want the truth on both sides, you MUST watch Fox, Newsmax and One America News, ‘cause you surely won’t find it anywhere else!

May God have mercy.

JOAN HOPPE

Tags

In other news

Difference of opinions — Joan Hoppe

BLOOMFIELD — My, what a contrast between the columnists one day last week. John Crisp (left) and Michelle Malkin (right) see things totally different, thank goodness.

Cared for in ‘Cozy Covid Cradle’ — Deanna Blomenberg

NORFOLK — Upon the arrival of COVID-19, our family stayed home with rare exception. When my father died in May, I did not even travel for his burial. However, during the last week of September, I decided to shop at a favorite store, celebrated an immediate family member’s birthday and attend…

Future universal government

NORFOLK — The planet earth has been cut off from God for 6,000 years since Adam turned away from God. The world has followed in his footsteps. But there is a seventh 1,000-year period when Christ Jesus will take over and rule with a rod of iron.

Drug, alcohol abuse spikes

The United States has been in a world of hurt in 2020. COVID-19 has spread across the country, affecting businesses and families nationwide. To make matters worse, alcoholism and substance abuse, in general, have seen a steep increase since the quarantine order has taken effect. The virus ha…

Questions for a liberal

CREIGHTON — On Nov. 3, 2020, America may have died. For some reason a president who has developed a list as long as your arm of accomplishments that are and would have continued to be very beneficial to the people will be replaced by a person who doesn’t know what planet he’s on and has a ve…

Recommendation on target

NORFOLK — Today property owners in the Riverside Boulevard redevelopment area are offered a financing tool to improve the value of their property!

Appropriate church topic — Marian Hamling

LINDSAY — This letter is in reference to the article concerning Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who said preaching about abortion from the pulpit was not appropriate.